Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $224.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a hold rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $280.46.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $234.56 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.07, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.00. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $186.47 and a 12 month high of $289.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 64.23%.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 6,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,912,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,300,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,511 shares of company stock valued at $8,943,120. 12.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

