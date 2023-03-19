Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $226.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $284.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $256.15.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $207.19 on Thursday. Essex Property Trust has a 12-month low of $205.24 and a 12-month high of $363.36. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $225.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.99.

Essex Property Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 140.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 19,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 9,669 shares during the period. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $399,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 283,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,060,000 after purchasing an additional 14,249 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.