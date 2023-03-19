Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $1.50 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $8.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.17.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Esperion Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $1.55 on Thursday. Esperion Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $8.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.85 and its 200 day moving average is $6.67.

Insider Activity

Esperion Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ESPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $18.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.77) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sheldon L. Koenig sold 5,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $27,531.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,815 shares in the company, valued at $985,763.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Eric Warren sold 5,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $25,704.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,288.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sheldon L. Koenig sold 5,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $27,531.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 194,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,763.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,069 shares of company stock worth $105,990. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Esperion Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 244,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.