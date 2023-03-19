EQT (NYSE:EQT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
EQT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on EQT from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on EQT from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded EQT from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on EQT in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQT currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.59.
EQT Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $29.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.00. EQT has a 52-week low of $26.67 and a 52-week high of $51.97.
EQT Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. EQT’s payout ratio is 14.60%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On EQT
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in EQT during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in EQT during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in EQT during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in EQT by 258.6% during the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EQT during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 97.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About EQT
EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.
