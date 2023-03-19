EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAMGet Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EPAM. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wolfe Research cut EPAM Systems from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $365.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen cut EPAM Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $402.14.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $279.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $330.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69. EPAM Systems has a 1-year low of $260.11 and a 1-year high of $462.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.52, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 900.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 77 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 84.3% during the third quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 78.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

