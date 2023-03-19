Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Trims Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises 1.7% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Platform Technology Partners increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,702,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.05.

LLY stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $329.18. 8,679,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,257,667. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $276.83 and a 52 week high of $384.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $335.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $341.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

