Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Cuts Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co trimmed its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Boeing were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Platform Technology Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 5,071 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Boeing by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. 57.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Price Performance

BA traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $201.05. 9,858,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,524,440. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $221.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $209.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 55.65 and a beta of 1.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($7.69) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Boeing from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.13.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Articles

