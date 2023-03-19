Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Investment Group LLC

Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the quarter. Enphase Energy makes up 1.9% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $6,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth $34,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Enphase Energy by 294.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ENPH shares. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $379.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.20.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,735,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,735,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $183.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of 66.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $217.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.98. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.67 and a 1-year high of $339.92.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

