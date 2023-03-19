Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.35

Engie SA (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.35 and traded as low as $14.30. Engie shares last traded at $14.37, with a volume of 94,314 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Engie from €24.50 ($26.34) to €23.00 ($24.73) in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Engie Trading Down 2.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.76.

Engie Company Profile

ENGIE SA engages in the provision of electricity, natural gas, and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others. The Renewables segment is involved in the renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation and maintenance of renewable energy facilities, using various energy sources such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

