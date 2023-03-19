Energy Web Token Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.49 Million (EWT)

Energy Web Token (EWT) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Over the last week, Energy Web Token has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Energy Web Token has a total market capitalization of $125.83 million and $1.49 million worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energy Web Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.82 or 0.00013574 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Energy Web Token Coin Profile

Energy Web Token was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 48,638,535 coins and its circulating supply is 32,932,614 coins. The official website for Energy Web Token is www.energyweb.org. Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/energyweb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energy Web Token’s official message board is medium.com/energy-web-insights.

Energy Web Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energy Web is a blockchain company focused on creating core infrastructure and shared technology for the energy sector. Their flagship platform is the Energy Web Chain, and they also offer a suite of decentralized solutions called the Energy Web Decentralized Operating System. They have built an ecosystem of energy sector players and are a leading blockchain partner in the industry.”

