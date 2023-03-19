Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Raised to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EDVMF. CIBC boosted their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Endeavour Mining from GBX 2,400 ($29.25) to GBX 2,580 ($31.44) in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

Endeavour Mining Trading Up 7.1 %

Endeavour Mining stock opened at $22.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.61. Endeavour Mining has a fifty-two week low of $16.47 and a fifty-two week high of $27.28.

Endeavour Mining Increases Dividend

About Endeavour Mining

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Endeavour Mining’s previous dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.57%.

(Get Rating)

Endeavour Mining Plc is one of gold producer in West Africa and member of the World Gold Council. The firm is operating assets across Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso and a strong portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.