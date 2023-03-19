Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Elbit Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

Elbit Systems Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ESLT traded down $1.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $171.58. 25,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,969. Elbit Systems has a 52 week low of $162.01 and a 52 week high of $244.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $169.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Elbit Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 182.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 2,985.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. 18.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Elbit Systems Ltd. operates as an international high technology company. It engages in a wide range of defense, homeland security and commercial programs. The firm operates in the areas of aerospace, land and naval systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR), unmanned aircraft systems, advanced electro-optics, electro-optic space systems, EW suites, signal intelligence systems, data links and communications systems, radios, cyber-based systems and munitions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.