Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Elbit Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday.
Elbit Systems Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ESLT traded down $1.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $171.58. 25,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,969. Elbit Systems has a 52 week low of $162.01 and a 52 week high of $244.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $169.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.81.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Elbit Systems
Elbit Systems Ltd. operates as an international high technology company. It engages in a wide range of defense, homeland security and commercial programs. The firm operates in the areas of aerospace, land and naval systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR), unmanned aircraft systems, advanced electro-optics, electro-optic space systems, EW suites, signal intelligence systems, data links and communications systems, radios, cyber-based systems and munitions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Elbit Systems (ESLT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.