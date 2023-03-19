Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $97.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.95.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

EW opened at $80.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.39. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $67.13 and a 52-week high of $131.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total value of $343,579.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,035.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total value of $343,579.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,035.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $1,552,038.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,287,695.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,821 shares of company stock worth $7,902,704 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EW. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth $373,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 19.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,381,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $511,685,000 after buying an additional 860,313 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth $69,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth $761,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.0% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

Featured Articles

