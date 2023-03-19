eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.92.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $42.06 on Thursday. eBay has a 12 month low of $35.92 and a 12 month high of $60.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.32.

eBay Increases Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. eBay had a negative net margin of 12.96% and a positive return on equity of 34.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that eBay will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently -46.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eBay

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

(Get Rating)

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.