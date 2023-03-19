Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Eastman Kodak from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.
Eastman Kodak Price Performance
Shares of KODK stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.74. 1,336,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,263. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.59 and a 200 day moving average of $4.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Eastman Kodak has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $7.50. The company has a market cap of $295.83 million, a PE ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 3.75.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Eastman Kodak
Eastman Kodak Co engages in the provision of analog and digital innovations. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand. The Traditional Printing segment consists of Prepress Solutions, which includes Kodak’s digital offset plate offerings and computer-to-plate imaging solutions.
