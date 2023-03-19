Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Eastman Kodak from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Shares of KODK stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.74. 1,336,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,263. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.59 and a 200 day moving average of $4.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Eastman Kodak has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $7.50. The company has a market cap of $295.83 million, a PE ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 3.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak during the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 36,800 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co raised its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co now owns 103,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 50,640 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Kodak Co engages in the provision of analog and digital innovations. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand. The Traditional Printing segment consists of Prepress Solutions, which includes Kodak’s digital offset plate offerings and computer-to-plate imaging solutions.

