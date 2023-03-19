e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $77.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.75.

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $72.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.65. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $76.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.49.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.21. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $146.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.82 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total value of $43,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,277 shares in the company, valued at $8,233,657.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 15,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $1,130,112.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 143,885 shares in the company, valued at $10,480,583.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total value of $43,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,233,657.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 311,195 shares of company stock worth $20,604,238 over the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 298.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

