Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.99

Shares of Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.99 and traded as high as C$3.10. Dynacor Group shares last traded at C$3.04, with a volume of 145,086 shares.

Dynacor Group Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market cap of C$116.83 million, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.99 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Get Dynacor Group alerts:

Dynacor Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Dynacor Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Dynacor Group Company Profile

Dynacor Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of minerals properties in Peru. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds interest in the Tumipampa property covering an area of 7,027 hectares located in Peru. In addition, it holds 100% interest in the greenfield Anta silver/gold/copper exploration project located in Southern Peru.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dynacor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynacor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.