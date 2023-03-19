DouYu International (DOYU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 20th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DouYu International Price Performance

DOYU opened at $1.18 on Friday. DouYu International has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $2.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.63 million, a P/E ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DouYu International

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in DouYu International in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in DouYu International by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 81,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 11,921 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in DouYu International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DouYu International in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in DouYu International in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 19.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About DouYu International

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of DouYu International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.10 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. engages in the development and operation of a game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

