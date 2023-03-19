Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,103 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $17,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4.6% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 24.0% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 6.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 769,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,512,000 after purchasing an additional 29,976 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Dollar General from $275.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Dollar General to $265.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Dollar General from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Dollar General from $288.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.50.

Dollar General Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE DG traded down $3.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $208.83. 7,689,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,064,954. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.17.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.63% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Articles

