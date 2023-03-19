Dogecoin Market Cap Tops $9.97 Billion (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. Over the last week, Dogecoin has traded up 13.2% against the dollar. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $9.97 billion and approximately $384.35 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0751 or 0.00000272 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.15 or 0.00308531 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00012158 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000718 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009172 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000669 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00016421 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin (DOGE) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2013 inspired by the Shiba Inu dog meme. It uses underlying technology from Litecoin and has a large circulating supply of 132 billion DOGE. It was initially created as a joke but has gained value due to supply and demand, and has been accepted by large retailers such as Tesla as a payment method. It was created by Jackson Palmer and Billy Markus and uses Litecoin’s Scrypt mining algorithm and is a Proof-of-Work cryptocurrency that can be merged mined with Litecoin. The value of DOGE has increased due to speculation about its potential adoption by products and services from companies owned by Elon Musk, such as Tesla and Twitter.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

