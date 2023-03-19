DNB Asset Management AS Has $112.01 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,712,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,568 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company comprises 0.8% of DNB Asset Management AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $112,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on WFC. Piper Sandler lowered Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

WFC stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.76. 47,403,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,722,444. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $54.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.22.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

