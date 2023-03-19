DNB Asset Management AS Grows Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 336,801 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 14,367 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Walmart were worth $47,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Price Performance

WMT stock traded up $1.12 on Friday, reaching $139.40. 14,360,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,277,049. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.27 and a 200-day moving average of $141.10. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The firm has a market cap of $375.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. Walmart’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,077,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.08, for a total value of $148,740,328.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 259,481,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,829,167,548. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $1,396,204.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,458,924 shares in the company, valued at $209,822,449.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,077,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.08, for a total value of $148,740,328.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 259,481,225 shares in the company, valued at $35,829,167,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,830,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,378,798,478. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Tigress Financial upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.44.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.