DNB Asset Management AS Decreases Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 632,516 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 134,874 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.23% of Electronic Arts worth $77,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,673 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 7,430 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 2,373 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,183 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of EA traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.35. 3,077,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,190,926. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.00 and a 200-day moving average of $122.04. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $142.79. The stock has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.89). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total value of $604,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,304,510.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $93,424.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,956.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total transaction of $604,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,274 shares in the company, valued at $10,304,510.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,626,881. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.54.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Further Reading

