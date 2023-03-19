DNB Asset Management AS Boosts Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 384,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $32,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 24,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 21,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on SCHW. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $81.50 to $67.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.04.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Stock Down 2.5 %

In related news, President Richard A. Wurster acquired 2,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 101,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,656.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Charles Schwab news, President Richard A. Wurster bought 2,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 101,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,656.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $4,106,863.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 71,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,165,460 and sold 728,106 shares valued at $58,067,403. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SCHW stock traded down $1.47 on Friday, reaching $56.41. 64,528,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,453,322. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $93.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $101.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.60.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

See Also

