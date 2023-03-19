DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 466,856 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 59.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,246,419 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 466,856 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned 0.17% of Dell Technologies worth $50,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 78,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 25.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,216,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,557,000 after acquiring an additional 245,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 210,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

DELL has been the subject of a number of research reports. KGI Securities raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

In other news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $583,219.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 841,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,695,643.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DELL traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.22. 13,488,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,671,462. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.60. The company has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.03. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.90 and a 12 month high of $55.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.99%.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

