Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $701.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.41 million. Diversey had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a positive return on equity of 15.06%. Diversey’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Diversey updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.53–$0.53 EPS.

Diversey Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:DSEY traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $7.96. 9,105,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,315,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.35. Diversey has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $10.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.41.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Diversey by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 85,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Diversey during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diversey in the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diversey in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its position in shares of Diversey by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 795,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DSEY shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Diversey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.40 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley cut Diversey from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $8.40 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Diversey from $5.80 to $8.40 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Diversey from $6.00 to $8.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.97.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

