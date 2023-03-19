Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $701.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.41 million. Diversey had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a positive return on equity of 15.06%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Diversey updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.53–$0.53 EPS.

Diversey Stock Down 1.7 %

DSEY stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.96. 9,105,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,315,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Diversey has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $10.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.41.

Get Diversey alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diversey

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Diversey by 38.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 7,262 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Diversey by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 36,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 8,970 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Diversey in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Diversey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Diversey in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Diversey

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DSEY shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Diversey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.40 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Diversey from $7.70 to $6.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Diversey from $6.00 to $8.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley cut Diversey from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $8.40 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Diversey from $5.80 to $8.40 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.97.

(Get Rating)

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diversey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.