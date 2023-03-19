Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Shares Sold by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC cut its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 980,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,000 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up about 9.3% of Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $33,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,848,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $336,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,255,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,900,000.

DFUV stock opened at $31.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.51. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $35.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.89.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

