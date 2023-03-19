Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP) is Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Get Rating) by 132.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 793,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452,624 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF comprises about 6.2% of Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $17,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIHP. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 246.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 4,299 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Heritage Bank FSB increased its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 14,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:DIHP opened at $22.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $802.72 million, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.02.

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

