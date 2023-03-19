Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP) is Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Get Rating) by 132.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 793,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 452,624 shares during the period. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF comprises approximately 6.2% of Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $17,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIHP. Carlson Capital Management increased its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,352,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,866,000 after acquiring an additional 814,686 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 583.5% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 561,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,705,000 after acquiring an additional 479,222 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 1,441.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 474,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,050,000 after acquiring an additional 443,811 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 976.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 450,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,585,000 after acquiring an additional 408,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 508.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 488,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,306,000 after acquiring an additional 407,844 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS DIHP opened at $22.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $802.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.02.

About Dimensional International High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

