DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.57) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for DICE Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, March 16th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for DICE Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.83) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for DICE Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DICE. Cowen began coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.86.

DICE Therapeutics Trading Down 2.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICE Therapeutics

NASDAQ DICE opened at $28.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.43. DICE Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.64 and a 1 year high of $45.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 0.71.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,848,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in DICE Therapeutics by 460.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,910,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,648,000 after buying an additional 1,569,206 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DICE Therapeutics by 134.9% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,525,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,797,000 after buying an additional 1,450,555 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DICE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,390,000. Finally, Braidwell LP purchased a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

DICE Therapeutics Company Profile

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

Featured Stories

