Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Diana Shipping in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

Diana Shipping Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DSX traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $3.71. 746,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,198. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day moving average is $4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $319.80 million, a PE ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.18. Diana Shipping has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Diana Shipping Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Diana Shipping

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.17%. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.80%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 28,111 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Diana Shipping by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 27,547 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Diana Shipping by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 11,387 shares during the last quarter. 18.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.