Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Diamond Hill Investment Group Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DHIL opened at $160.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $488.79 million, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.95. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a 12-month low of $154.24 and a 12-month high of $197.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.98.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s payout ratio is 45.80%.

Insider Transactions at Diamond Hill Investment Group

Institutional Trading of Diamond Hill Investment Group

In other Diamond Hill Investment Group news, Director Richard Scott Cooley acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.00 per share, with a total value of $79,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,046. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHIL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,907 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc operates as an independent investment management company. The firm engages in the provision of investment management and administration services. It offers equities, fixed income, mutual funds and corporate credits. The company was founded in April 1990 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

