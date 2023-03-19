DeXe (DEXE) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $105.68 Million

DeXe (DEXE) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. Over the last week, DeXe has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DeXe token can now be purchased for about $2.90 or 0.00010500 BTC on popular exchanges. DeXe has a total market capitalization of $105.68 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000249 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000309 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 45% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $101.16 or 0.00369430 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,352.89 or 0.26853533 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About DeXe

DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,466,824 tokens. DeXe’s official message board is dexenetwork.medium.com. DeXe’s official Twitter account is @dexenetwork. DeXe’s official website is dexe.network.

Buying and Selling DeXe

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe (DEXE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. DeXe has a current supply of 96,504,599.33609451 with 36,472,980.52092348 in circulation. The last known price of DeXe is 2.90481818 USD and is down -0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $1,900,579.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dexe.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeXe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeXe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeXe using one of the exchanges listed above.

