Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DENN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Denny’s from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, CL King boosted their target price on shares of Denny’s from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Denny’s presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.50.

NASDAQ:DENN opened at $11.00 on Thursday. Denny’s has a twelve month low of $8.46 and a twelve month high of $14.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.00.

Denny’s ( NASDAQ:DENN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Denny’s had a net margin of 16.37% and a negative return on equity of 67.16%. The firm had revenue of $120.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Denny’s will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gail Sharps Myers sold 7,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $85,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,479.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DENN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Denny’s in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Denny’s by 191.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Denny’s in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Denny’s by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Denny’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It operates through the Denny’s and Keke’s segments. The Denny’s segment includes franchised and licensed Denny’s restaurants. The Keke’s segment refers to the other company and franchise restaurants. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

