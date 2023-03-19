Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) Trading Up 23.5% This Week

Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) traded up 23.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 19th. During the last seven days, Dejitaru Tsuka has traded up 23.5% against the dollar. Dejitaru Tsuka has a market cap of $88.48 million and $3.84 million worth of Dejitaru Tsuka was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dejitaru Tsuka token can currently be purchased for about $0.0885 or 0.00000325 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dejitaru Tsuka Token Profile

Dejitaru Tsuka was first traded on May 25th, 2022. Dejitaru Tsuka’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official message board is medium.com/@dejitarutsukasangha. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official Twitter account is @dejitaru_tsuka and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official website is www.dejitarutsuka.io.

Dejitaru Tsuka Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dejitaru Tsuka has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Dejitaru Tsuka is 0.08565144 USD and is up 21.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $3,427,992.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.dejitarutsuka.io/.”

