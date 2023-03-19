DeepOnion Price Down 42.2% Over Last Week (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0280 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 42.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $641,334.37 and approximately $360.50 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.38 or 0.00167529 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00076302 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00043193 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00052114 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000236 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003671 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000676 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,908,095 coins and its circulating supply is 22,890,596 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

