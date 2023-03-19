Decred Price Up 12% Over Last Week (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Decred has a market cap of $312.99 million and $2.07 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for about $21.13 or 0.00075057 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Decred has traded 12% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.51 or 0.00165229 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00043539 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00051982 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000232 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003545 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000669 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Decred Profile

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 14,814,502 coins. The official message board for Decred is www.decredmagazine.com. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official website is decred.org. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

