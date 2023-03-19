Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) Downgraded to Market Perform at SVB Securities

SVB Securities cut shares of Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $2.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $7.00.

DBTX has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Decibel Therapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.80.

Decibel Therapeutics Stock Down 10.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ DBTX opened at $3.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of -0.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.47. Decibel Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $5.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Decibel Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics by 1,799.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 11,082 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Decibel Therapeutics by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Decibel Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Decibel Therapeutics by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

