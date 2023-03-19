Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) Downgraded to Market Perform at SVB Securities

SVB Securities cut shares of Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $2.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $7.00.
DBTX has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Decibel Therapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.80.
Decibel Therapeutics Stock Down 10.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ DBTX opened at $3.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of -0.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.47. Decibel Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $5.78.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Decibel Therapeutics
Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Decibel Therapeutics (DBTX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Decibel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decibel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.