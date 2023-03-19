Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Financial Consulate Inc.

Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 5,850.0% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 157.7% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 31.9% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 61.6% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.29.

Danaher Stock Performance

Danaher stock opened at $242.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $258.48 and its 200-day moving average is $262.32. The company has a market cap of $177.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.36%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.