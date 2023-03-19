D. Scott Neal Inc. Decreases Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

D. Scott Neal Inc. lowered its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,685 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth about $212,851,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 487.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,151,470 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $178,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,322 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 187.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,345,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $194,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,375 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth about $118,416,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 221.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE opened at $120.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $186.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.92. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $139.86.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $133.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NIKE from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

See Also

