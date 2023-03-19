CyberDragon Gold Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $2.53 Billion (GOLD)

CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. CyberDragon Gold has a market cap of $2.53 billion and $84,691.73 worth of CyberDragon Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CyberDragon Gold has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. One CyberDragon Gold token can currently be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000245 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000304 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $102.01 or 0.00364078 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,414.21 or 0.26462452 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000059 BTC.

CyberDragon Gold Profile

CyberDragon Gold was first traded on August 23rd, 2021. CyberDragon Gold’s total supply is 1,785,482,245 tokens. CyberDragon Gold’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. CyberDragon Gold’s official website is game.binaryx.pro. CyberDragon Gold’s official message board is binary-x.medium.com.

CyberDragon Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX is a crypto game platform listed on Binance and Gate.io. Currently, BinaryX is running a game called CyberDragon which was developed from scratch (https://www.binaryx.pro/). BinaryX is a large on-chain online game platform on BNB Chain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberDragon Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberDragon Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberDragon Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

