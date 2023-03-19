Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 28,191 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Cullinan Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,849 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 28,191 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $4,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Target by 122.1% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in Target by 96.2% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Target in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.69.

Target Price Performance

TGT stock opened at $159.36 on Friday. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $254.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.05.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.