Cullinan Associates Inc. Reduces Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,261 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 17,784 shares during the quarter. Electronic Arts makes up 1.0% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cullinan Associates Inc. owned 0.06% of Electronic Arts worth $18,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.2% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Electronic Arts by 1.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,673 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in Electronic Arts by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 7,430 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 2,373 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,183 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.54.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of EA stock opened at $113.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.00 and a 200-day moving average of $122.04. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $142.79.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.89). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $93,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,956.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $93,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,956.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,355,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,626,881. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

