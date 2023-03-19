Cullinan Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,144 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 44,119 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,998,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,366,883,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620,477 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Medtronic by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816,172 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Medtronic by 322.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,554,073 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $286,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,530 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,877,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth approximately $212,918,000. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen decreased their price target on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer lowered Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.72.

Medtronic Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $78.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $114.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.22.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 89.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic purchased 6,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Featured Articles

