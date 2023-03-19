Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $3.88 Million Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Linde by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Linde Trading Down 2.3 %

LIN opened at $330.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.84. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $362.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Linde Increases Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a $1.275 dividend. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 61.82%.

Insider Activity at Linde

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on LIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.67.

Linde Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases and offers customers a wide range of gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

