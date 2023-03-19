Cullinan Associates Inc. Grows Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,299 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 80,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,407,000 after purchasing an additional 7,923 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 292.9% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 14,080 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 55.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Edward Jones downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.73.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $123.69 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.28, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.11.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.35 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 375.00%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

