Crypto Snack (SNACK) Price Tops $0.0024 on Top Exchanges

Crypto Snack (SNACK) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 18th. One Crypto Snack token can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Crypto Snack has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. Crypto Snack has a total market cap of $75.40 million and $205,181.49 worth of Crypto Snack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto Snack Token Profile

Crypto Snack was first traded on May 27th, 2021. Crypto Snack’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Crypto Snack’s official website is www.cryptosnacks.org. Crypto Snack’s official Twitter account is @cryptosnack_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Crypto Snack

According to CryptoCompare, “The Crypto Snack brand is a DeFi Token that’s focused on growing the crypto community by bringing the physical and digital world together.It has 3 distinct brands – SNACK Token, Green Snack and Snack Gaming. Crypto Snack is launched on the Binance Smart Chain.The Crypto SNACK token (SNACK) is a BEP-20 token standard, native to the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). In the future the Crypto Snack protocol allows users to earn rewards by staking on CEX.”

