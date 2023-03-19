Cronos (CRO) Price Tops $0.0713

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. One Cronos token can currently be purchased for about $0.0713 or 0.00000260 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $1.80 billion and approximately $14.11 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cronos has traded up 10.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00064408 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00045211 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000234 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00007814 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00019856 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000807 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003664 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Cronos Token Profile

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

