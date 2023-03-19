Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Crocs from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Crocs from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Crocs from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet raised Crocs from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Crocs from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $138.29.

Crocs Stock Performance

Shares of CROX stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $119.92. 1,551,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,541,495. Crocs has a 12-month low of $46.08 and a 12-month high of $143.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.60.

Insider Transactions at Crocs

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.47. Crocs had a return on equity of 118.32% and a net margin of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $945.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crocs will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Smach bought 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $113.15 per share, with a total value of $339,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $2,615,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,659,445.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,571 shares of company stock valued at $8,354,696 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crocs

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Crocs by 246.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 239 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Crocs by 6,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Crocs by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 620 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale, and distribution of casual footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America (EMEALA), and HEYDUDE Brand.

Featured Articles

